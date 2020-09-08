WATCH: Santa Clara officials announce coalition opposing mail delays under Trump's postmaster

Santa Clara County officials and the founder of the Public Rights Project on Tuesday will announce a coalition of groups opposing recent U.S. Postal Service changes implemented by the Trump administration.

The coalition’s 32 local and tribal governments filed amicus briefs urging courts in Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania to block the changes, which they say hinder the ability of localities to distribute November election materials and other governmental services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, President Trump acknowledged he starved the Postal Service of money to make it more challenging to process an unexpected surge in mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him the election.

Leaders of the newly formed coalition say the number of changes made have slowed down mail delivery and will make voting more challenging for vulnerable communities, such as the elderly and communities of color.

Last week, The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records about the widespread mail delivery delays that have pulled the Postal Service into the political spotlight as it prepares to handle an onslaught of ballots in the November election.

The coalition will discuss the amicus briefs on Tuesday morning at 10:30. Watch it live here when it starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.