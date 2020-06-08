WATCH: State superintendent to release guidance for reopening California public schools

Hercules H.S. holds coronavirus-era graduation drive-through style
Graduating in the era of the coronavirus has put a damper on celebrations. On Thursday, Contra Costa County's Hercules High School held a drive-through graduation ceremony. Students told us what they missed out on in their senior year.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release guidance on Monday outlining how California schools can safely reopen.
In mid-march, schools across the state were shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19, forcing a sudden shift to distance learning.