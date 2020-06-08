Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: State superintendent to release guidance for reopening California public schools

By KTVU Staff
Education
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release guidance on Monday outlining how California schools can safely reopen. 

In mid-march, schools across the state were shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19, forcing a sudden shift to distance learning. 