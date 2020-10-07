Watch the VP debate: Pence, Harris take stage with plexiglass between them

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris faced off Wednesday for the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election.

The event is expected to appear vastly different than past debates due to several positive COVID-19 diagnoses among White House staff members.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The debate, taking place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, is happening as President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending three days at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Over the last week, several politicians connected to Trump’s orbit have confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concern over whether the vice presidential debate could happen safely and efficiently. But both campaigns have pressed forward with the event, with Harris and Pence confirming that they would attend.

The vice president continues to test negative for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Pence could participate in the debate following a consultation with White House physician Dr. Jesse Schonau, according to Pence’s Press Secretary Devin O’Malley.

“Vice President Mike Pence is encouraged to go about his normal activities and does not need to quarantine,” Shonau wrote in a memo distributed by O’Malley.

Harris and Pence are expected to be separated by a transparent barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission on stage. The candidates will appear on stage exactly 12.25 feet apart, and audience members will be required to wear masks.

The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to discuss the details publicly and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Pence's team objected to Harris’ request for plexiglass barriers, arguing it was medically unnecessary, but the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) had already agreed to the barriers.

Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief for USA TODAY, is overseeing and moderating the event.

Ultimately, the debate will be a chance for voters to decide which candidate would best support the president of the United States, but the pandemic is likely to be at the forefront of the topics discussed.

Harris is making history as the first Black woman to appear in a vice presidential debate. Pence is appearing in the vice presidential debate for a second time.

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are set to debate Wednesday night. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The vice presidential debate is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the second presidential debate is slated for Thursday, Oct. 15.

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains positive for the coronavirus.

Biden said that he’s “looking forward to being able to debate him,” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.