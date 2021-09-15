Water main rupture causes flooding near homes in San Francisco

A large water main rupture Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood sent a steady stream of water flowing down city sidewalks and streets.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. at Brunswick & Pope Streets.

Police have blocked off pedestrian and vehicle access to nearby streets as crews work to divert the water away from homes and fix the leak.

It's unclear if any property has been damaged by the flooding.

So far, there's no word on what caused the water line to rupture.