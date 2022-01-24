LA Rams ticket policy restricts SF 49ers fans from NFC Championship game

Despite all the excitement and enthusiasm, we may not see too many Niner fans in the stands on Sunday in Los Angeles.

That's by design.

When the San Francisco 49ers played LA two weeks ago, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was a sea of red as the Faithful appeared to outnumber Rams fans.

And now, the Los Angeles Rams are restricting ticket sales to people in the "Greater Los Angeles Region," according to Yahoo News.

The purchases will be checked based on the buyer's credit card zip code.

