White Chevy pickup involved in possible Oakland kidnapping

Oakland police are asking the public to look out for a white Chevy pickup with a red cover over the back trunk area after a woman was possibly kidnapped.

Police said a community member saw two men force a woman into th pickup truck on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. from the 10200 block of E Street.

The truck has a California license plate 8Y51451.

One man was described to be in his 30’s, Black, 5’5", with dreadlocks, wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second man is described as white, 5’10", wearing a red mask and white shirt. The only description of the woman is that she has black hair.

Anyone with information should call the Oakland Police Department's Special Victims Section at 510-238-3641.