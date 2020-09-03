White House press briefing opens with Nancy Pelosi salon video

The White House opened Thursday's press briefing by playing a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon earlier this week in violation of restrictions on some indoor services.

Standing at the podium in the White House Briefing Room, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Pelosi for her salon visit. McEnany played video footage of Pelosi inside the salon in rotation on two large screens.

"Two briefings ago I asked where is Nancy Pelosi? Today I can announce we have found Nancy Pelosi," the press secretary said.

McEnany continued, "Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was. She was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people. Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco at a hair salon where she was indoors even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service. Apparently, the rules do not apply for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Nancy wants small businesses to stay shutdown but only reopen for her."

McEnany claimed that Pelosi was prolonging economic woes for Americans and small businesses by failing to strike a deal with Republicans on another coronavirus relief package. Instead, Pelosi prioritized her hair appointment, McEnany said.