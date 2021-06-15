Expand / Collapse search
Who wants to be a millionaire? 10 vaccinated Californians have a chance to win $1.5M

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
California
KTVU FOX 2

10 Californians could become $1.5M richer

In a made-for-TV main event, the governor on Tuesday will draw 10 names of residents who have received at least one vaccine dose and award each one $1.5 million. The lottery will be streamed here at 10:30 a.m. PST.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - To mark California's grand reopening from the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom will make 10 lucky residents millionaires. 

In a made-for-TV main event, the governor on Tuesday will draw 10 names of residents who have received at least one vaccine dose and award each one $1.5 million. The lottery will be streamed here at 10:30 a.m. PST. 

They will not be identified unless they choose to; only the county they live in will be made public. 

California now has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country, below 1%. 

That dramatic drop in infections combined with an increasing number of vaccinated residents — over 70% of adults have had at least one dose — led Newsom to announce in April that most COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted June 15.

There are still regions in the state that are under-vaccinated. For example, residents in Lassen County are only 26% vaccinated, while the vaccination rate in San Francisco and San Diego are well over 80%.

The drawing is the grand finale to the nation’s largest vaccine incentive, called "Vax for the Win" out of a pot of $116 million.

Others have won prizes of $50,000, $50 gift cards and dream vacations. 

Winners can collect the money once they’re fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif. 