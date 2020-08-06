Why San Quentin refused rapper E-40's hand sanitizer donation

article

Rapper E-40 made headlines in May when he said he planned to donate 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to San Quentin and Lompoc prisoners, hoping the cleaning solution would help disinfect skin and surfaces in crowded cells.

But KTVU has learned that the hand sanitizer has not made it outside of its boxes and certainly not into the hands of incarcerated people, at least, not at San Quentin.

In an email, California Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dana Simas said while the prison system appreciates the community's desire to donate items to help address COVID-19, there are "detailed procedures for accepting donations that are laid out by department and California state government policies."

Without providing details, Simas added: "Unfortunately, the donation was not submitted in accordance with these policies."

Lompoc is a federal prison, not state, like San Quentin. And it wasn't immediately clear if the donation had been accepted there.

Adnan Khan, executive director and co-founder of Re:Store Justice, first broke the news on Twitter, when he said he learned from speaking to at least two dozen incarcerated people at San Quentin that they hadn't received E-40's Tom's Town hand sanitizer. Khan is from the Bay Area and is an E-40 fan, so he was excited to follow the progress of the hand sanitizer donation.

Since the exact details of why E-40's donation was not accepted, the internet speculated: It's probably because of the alcohol in the sanitizer.

Khan also spent 16 years of his life in prison, the last four at San Quentin and was released under a new felony murder legislation in January 2019. He still has many friends there.

E-40 could not be reached for comment on Thursday regarding his donation. It's unclear if he even knows that his hand sanitizer is likely sitting in a warehouse somewhere.

In an interview with KTVU in May, he said he wanted to help those incarcerated because their situation was weighing "heavy on my heart and mind."

He said he could imagine the prisoners' anxiety, living in such tight quarters with limited social distancing. As of this week, 51 incarcerated people have died in California prisons.

When KTVU anchor Frank Somerville asked E-40 in May what prison officials said when he offered his donation, the rapper answered: "They accepted it and received it. I think everyone is pleased."

