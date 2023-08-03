60-acre wildfire in East San Jose threatens structures, authorities on scene

Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department are currently fighting a 60-acre wildfire near Clayton Road and Via De La Vista in East San Jose.

SJFD has 70 personnel on scene and reports that the incident started as a vegetation fire.

Thirty structures are currently threatened and the fire has been named the "Clayton Fire," it started at 2:28 p.m., Cal Fire reports.

Cal Fire aircraft are pulling water from nearby Lake Cunnngham to drop on the fire, SJFD tweeted.

Footage from KTVU's SkyFOX shows multiple homes in the vicinity of the fire with Cal Fire aircraft dropping retardment and bulldozers cutting fire lines.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.