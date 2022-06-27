Cal Fire responding to wildfire burning in Sonoma County

article

A 30-acre wildfire is burning in Sonoma County Monday afternoon. The Roblar incident was first reported just after 3 p.m.

Rancho Adobe Fire Department put out an alert to say the fire was burning on Roblar and Canfield roads, west of Cotati and east of Bloomfield.

Cal Fire's LNU unit said a full response was en route. The fire was 25% contained about an hour after it was first reported. We are working to get more details about this fire and will update you when more information becomes available.

This is a breaking news story.