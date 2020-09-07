Wildfire evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Sonoma County zones

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office lifted an evacuation order and warning Tuesday evening because of the Walbridge Fire.

This means that most all residents living in Zone 2E4 near Healdburg and 1D5, north of the Russian River, can return home officials said.

There are no restrictions for the following areas and you have been cleared to return home:

All of Zone 2E4:

South of Mill Creek Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road

West of Westside Road

East of Palmer Creek Road



All of Zone 1D5:

North of the Russian River (actual river)

East of Armstrong Woods Road

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

The Walbridge Fire is one of the fires included in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has torched 375,209 acres. The fire was 91% contained on Monday evening, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters had made significant gains against the LNU fire, but the record-setting heat over Labor Day weekend and strong winds led authorities to issue a red flag warning for increased fire danger.

The last remaining evacuation orders for the LNU Lightning Complex had only recently been lifted, allowing residents to return home to towns like Rio Nido.