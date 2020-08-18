Wildfire in Sonoma County triggers evacuation warning

A wildfire in Sonoma County prompted an evacuation warning Tuesday afternoon.

The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management said the warning is in place areas north of Austin Creek Recreational Area, east of The Cedars, west of Mill Creek Road, and south of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.

Residents should be prepared to leave if an evacuation order is issued for the area.

The heatwave has unleased a number of large fires around the Bay Area. Firefighters in Napa County are battling the Hennessey and Gamble fires that led to mandatory evacuations. The Marsh Fire near Sunol and the Deer Fire in Contra Costa County are some of the other large wildifres in the area.