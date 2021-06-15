Expand / Collapse search
Wildland fire in Vallejo burns at least 2 structures, evacuation orders in place

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2
article

Skyline Drive fire in Vallejo. June 15, 2021.

VALLEJO, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a two to three acre fire in Vallejo involving at least two structures, one of which is a home Tuesday evening. Multiple other homes are threatened. An evacuation order is in place for Skyline Drive between Pajaro Way and Silverview Court. 

The primary areas of the fire have been knocked down, Vallejo fire officials said just before 7 p.m. Officials had earlier said progress was being made on containment.  

Skyway Drive fire in Vallejo (Cal Fire) 

The wildland fire, first reported at around 5:30 p.m., by the Vallejo Firefighters Association on social media, has been upgraded to four alarms. 

Mutual aid is being provided by firefighters in Benicia, American Canyon, and Crockett.

Vallejo Fire Department advises residents in the affected areas to stay indoors, close your doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering your home. They stressed to avoid the area to allow for access for emergency vehicles.

KTVU's SkyFOX helicopter flew to the scene for an aerial view. This is a developing news story. 

Fire spreading in Vallejo, threatens multiple homes

Firefighters are at the scene of a grass fire that has burned at least one home and is threatening multiple others in Vallejo.