Wildland fire in Vallejo threatens homes, at lest 2 structures burned

Vallejo firefighters are at the scene of a two to three acre fire involving at least two structures, one of which is a home Tuesday evening. Multiple other homes are threatened, although progress is being made on containment, officials say.

Skyway Drive fire in Vallejo (Cal Fire)

The wildland fire, first reported at around 5:30 p.m., by the Vallejo Firefighters Association on social media, has been upgraded to three alarms. It is in the area of Skyline Drive.

Mutual aid is being provided by firefighters in Benicia, American Canyon, and Crockett.

KTVU's SkyFOX helicopter is flying to the scene for an aerial view. This is a breaking news story.