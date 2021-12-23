Will Elizabeth Holmes jury reach a verdict before Christmas?

article

The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes case began its last day of deliberations before a scheduled break for the Christmas holiday weekend Thursday – ratcheting up the suspense for court watchers eagerly awaiting a verdict in the high-profile trial.

If the jury does not return a verdict Thursday, the panel will decide whether to return on Monday and continue deliberating or take the next week off and return the week of Jan. 3.

The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, is scheduled to be off the week after Christmas. It’s unclear if he would preside over a verdict if the jury reaches a decision next week.

The only signal the jury has given since it began deliberating late Friday came around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when it sent a note to Davila asking a question.

Attorneys on both sides, along with Holmes, her family and the media, crowded into court to hear the contents of the note. The jury asked whether it could take the court’s instructions home during deliberations.

Davila swiftly rejected the request – which attorneys on both sides agreed with.

The trial against Holmes has drawn international attention following intense media coverage of her former blood-testing company Theranos.

When it was revealed her blood analyzers didn’t perform as she claimed and she was later charged with fraud and conspiracy, the once-fawning coverage she helped cultivate exploded into a wide-spread account of her fall from grace.

Holmes faces nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiring with her co-defendant and former boyfriend Sunny Balwani, who was Theranos’ COO at the time of the allegations.

