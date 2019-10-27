Winds reached 93 mph in Healdsburg, 960,000 PG&E customers without power

article

The predictions of a "historic wind event" were right on target.

The National Weather Service noted that peak gusts clocked in at 93 miles per hour in the hills of Healdsburg overnight on Saturday, which continued to pose a challenge for the more than 3,000 firefighters battling the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which had scorched 30,000 acres and was only 10 percent contained by Sunday morning.

Other fires, in Vallejo and Contra Costa County, also cropped up Sunday because of the gusting winds and hot temperatures.

Fearing more transmission lines, jumper cables and othe utility equipment could fall and spark fires, PG&E proactively turned off power to 960,000 customers -- affecting more than 2 million people -- overnight into Sunday morning. That number includes 20,000 customers in Madera and Fresno counties, which were added to the list on Saturday night, according to Paul Doherty of PG&E.

In the Bay Area, nearly 500,000 were without power on Sunday morning. Marin County was hit the hardest, with 118,000 customers left in the dark.

Last year, PG&E documents showed the utility's equipment was responsible for 400 fires in Northern and Central California. PG&E found a broken high voltage transmission line near the heart of the Kincade Fire, though utility officials insist the line had been inspected before the fire.

The last time the winds were this strong, according to NWS meteorologist Steve Anderson, was in 2017 during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. "They were about 92 mph back then," Anderson said. "These winds are fierce."

By 11 a.m., the winds hadn't died down much. "Gosh, they're still gusting at 80 mph," he said.

The winds aren't expected to completely die down either, this week. The next wind storm is expected on Tuesday night into Wednesday night with speeds ranging in the 50 mph or 60 mph zone.

Here's the Bay Area breakdown:

Alameda: 57,002

Contra Costa: 48,058

Marin: 118,535

Napa: 17,878

San Mateo: 57,218

Santa Clara: 27,094

Santa Cruz: 44,942

Solano: 25,524

Sonoma: 95,647

Here's the breakdown throughout the state: