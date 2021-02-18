Winter storms across U.S. delay COVID vaccine shipments to SF

article

Powerful storms across the country have delayed some COVID vaccine shipments headed to San Francisco.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center confirmed that vaccine deliveries are running behind due to winter storms hammering parts of the U.S.

The command center said in a statement that it received a shipment on Wednesday, but is "waiting to hear from the state about our next deliveries and whether they will be impacted by further delays."

City officials did not say which vaccination sites the delayed shipments are intended for and if the disruption will impact vaccine appointments.