Winter Wonderland? Not exactly. Hail falls in parts of the Bay Area

Parts of the East Bay are looking like a Winter Wonderland Tuesday afternoon as we are in the midst of a cold snap, but the precipitation accumulating on the ground is actually hail, not snow.

A flurry of hail photos and videos made the rounds on social media and viewers shared their documentation with the KTVU newsroom, saying "pea-sized" hail fell in places like Danville, Livermore and San Ramon. One viewer captured the sight at around 3:55 p.m.

Our own Roberta Gonzales says, while it looks like snow, the temperatures are still in the mid 40s and have not reached the 32-degree freezing mark.

This afternoon's temperatures are quick a drastic change from those record warm temperatures we saw earlier this month.

Napa is only at 41 degrees and Hayward is struggling to hit 50 degrees this afternoon.

A freeze warning goes into effect overnight for the Bay Area's inland valleys and parts of the North Bay.

Marin County Department of Emergency Management will activate severe weather emergency shelter until Friday to get people, especially those who are homeless, out from the overnight temperatures.

People are advised to bring in pets and cover small plants in some of these areas.

The unusual weather has brought actual snow – a lot of it – to the Sierra, wreaking havoc on major routes.

Hail is typically produced in thunderstorms and we've received reports of thunderstorm activity, accompanied by dark clouds. One viewer said they saw sleet in American Canyon.

KTVU's Mark Tamayo says the pattern is expected to stick around through Friday. But maybe enjoy this burst of precipitation as we are still in need of rain because of the severe drought.

Hail in San Ramon.