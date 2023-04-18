Witnesses say victim hurt in Pleasanton Home Depot shooting was trying to stop theft

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot in Pleasanton Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 2:15 p.m. at the Pleasanton Square Shopping Center at Johnson and Owens Drive.

Authorities said two suspects in the shooting were detained in Oakland, near Interstate 580 and Golf Links Road.

Police said Pleasanton firefighters responded to the scene where they found one gunshot victim who was taken to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police said dispatch received a call about a man bleeding inside the store and that witnesses said the victim was trying to stop a theft in progress.

The suspects were seen driving away from the scene immediately following the shooting. After law enforcement agencies were notified about the suspect vehicle description, police said Alameda County sheriff's deputies located the suspects and detained them at around 2:30 p.m.

Skyfox flew above the Home Depot where officers were seen at the back of the building.

Police had urged the public to avoid the area.

SEE ALSO: Pleasanton police trying to reunite wayward pig with its family

Police said they are in the early stages of investigating this shooting.