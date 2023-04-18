Witnesses say victim killed in Pleasanton Home Depot shooting was trying to stop theft

The victim shot at a Home Depot in Pleasanton Tuesday afternoon has died, Alameda County Coroner confirmed this evening.

In a statement to KTVU, Home Depot said the man who was shot and killed was an employee. The coroner's office said there is a press hold on the victim's name. They would not release details about their age or gender.

However, the Home Depot statement reads, "We’re heartbroken over this senseless tragedy. Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him."

The shooting happened at around 2:15 p.m. at the Pleasanton Square Shopping Center at Johnson and Owens Drive.

Authorities said two suspects in the shooting were detained in Oakland, near Interstate 580 and Golf Links Road.

Police said Pleasanton firefighters responded to the scene where they found one gunshot victim who was taken to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley.

Police said dispatch received a call about a man bleeding inside the store and that witnesses said the victim was trying to stop a theft in progress.

Pleasanton Home Depot store closed after one person was injured in a shooting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The suspects were seen driving away from the scene immediately following the shooting. After law enforcement agencies were notified about the suspect vehicle description, police said Alameda County sheriff's deputies located the suspects and detained them at around 2:30 p.m.

Skyfox flew above the Home Depot where officers were seen at the back of the building.

Police had urged the public to avoid the area.

A sign posted on the store's front door said they are closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and that they will reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Pleasanton police trying to reunite wayward pig with its family

Some customers we spoke with said items at this store are locked for security reasons. Customer Dave Gilbert said it was scary situation and not something that normally happens. "It's unusual," he said. "On the one hand I'd like to see more enforcement, but also like the reason we've kind of moved away from that is to, you know maybe like not be so aggressive with how we trample people's rights and stuff. So, it's really a hard problem. It just kinda feels like we're kind of on the wrong side of it now."

"What is it, like 950 bucks worth of stuff that you can steal without getting in trouble, so why wouldn't you walk in there and grab a new barbecue or something, you know?" said customer Larry Peacock, from Tennessee.

Police said they are in the early stages of investigating this shooting.

KTVU's LaMonica Peters contributed to this story.