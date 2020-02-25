Woman and baby injured during shooting inside Fremont home; suspects at large

Police in Fremont are investigating a shooting that left a mother and her newborn, just two weeks old, injured Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Vallejo Way near Mission Boulevard in the Fremont’s Niles District.

The victim’s husband, who only shared his first name Adam, said he was the intended target. While it’s unclear the relationship, he knows the shooters. He said they had a dispute he characterized over family issues.

“They came and they were there acting like they were there for one reason,” said Adam. “They were there trying to kill me.”

Adam said three men came to his home and started knocking on his door around 3 p.m. Adam was at home with his wife and children who are ages seven and a two-week-old.

“They tried to enter my house, kept stalling and eventually the guy started shooting at me,” said Adam.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight. Skyfox captured the heavy police response. Inside the home, several bullet casings were found. It’s unknown how many rounds were fired.

Adam said he shot back with a handgun he legally owns and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Advertisement

“I know I was shooting at one of the shooters, there were three,” said Adam. “I was shooting and engaging with the first shooter.”

Adam said he jumped out a window and ran to the bushes for cover. He was not hurt but during the exchange his wife was grazed by a bullet in the leg and dropped the newborn she was holding.

“I just saw her walking towards the ambulance carrying the baby,” said neighbor Zaria Mendoza. “She looked like she was walking fine but up close you don't really know.”

They were rushed to the hospital and both are expected to be okay. The three suspects ran off.

“We locked the doors right away because we got scared,” said Mendoza. “You don't know what's going on. You don’t know someone is running around being armed.”

Neighbors said this type of violence does not happen in Niles.

“I’m scared,” said neighbor Angel Angeles. “It's three o’clock in the afternoon. You don't expect this. People are coming home from school and work.”

“Fremont is a good city period and I can't believe this happened here,” said Neighbor Monica Ipsen.

As for Adam, he's happy he was able to protect himself. Otherwise, he said the outcome would have been different.

“Thank God for the second amendment that’s for sure,” said Adam. “Because without me being armed I for sure wouldn't be here.”

Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said the shooting was not part of a home invasion.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects but they are believed to have left in a car. Crime scene investigators are still at the home collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for video surveillance.





