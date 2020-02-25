Woman and baby injured during shooting inside Fremont home; suspects flee

A woman and her baby were injured during a shooting inside a Fremont Niles District home Tuesday afternoon. Police say multiple suspects fled, possibly in a vehicle.

The shooting happened at 3:30 p.m. on the 37500 block of Mission Boulevard.

Officers responding to the call found a woman suffering a graze wound to her lower body from the shooting. The infant was dropped during this incident. The reporting party told dispatchers multiple suspects entered the house and fired rounds while inside.

Both the woman and her baby were taken to the hospital. The woman's injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The infant was being checked out as a precautionary measure.

Police say this is does not appear to be a random shooting.

A large police presence remained at the scene for about two hours. Detectives and outside agency resources are investigating as the suspects are being sought.

This is a breaking news story.

