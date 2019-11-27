Woman and her two young grandchildren reported missing from Fairfield since Sunday

Police are looking for a woman and her two young grandchildren who were reported missing by family members.

Sandra Young, 75, has lived with the grandchildren since their parents were killed in a vehicle accident in 2012, Fairfield police spokeswoman Kathryn McCormick said.

Young spoke with her sister Sunday but she has been out of contact since and her car is not at her residence, McCormick said.

Young drives a green 2000 Acura TL with California license plate 5HLM514. She should be in the company of the children who are ages 7 and 9, McCormick said.

Young and the children are considered at risk due to their ages, and Young's medical condition. Young has custody of her grandchildren, and her family said Young's leaving with the children without contacting family is out of character, McCormick said.

Photos of Young and the grandchildren are posted on the Fairfield Police Department's Facebook page. Anyone with information about them is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.