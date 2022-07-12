Woman arrested after armed standoff in San Jose

article

A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly fired a gun at sheriff's deputies in San Jose.

The incident unfolded around in the area of N. Bascome and Bel Air avenues.

Deputies responded to the scene around 10:49 a.m. where they encountered the woman and tried to deescalute the situation.

"Crisis Negotiation Team is currently in communication with the subject," the sheriff's office tweeted at 11:27 a.m.

At some point the armed woman reportedly fired her weapon at responding deputies.