Woman arrested after armed standoff in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly fired a gun at sheriff's deputies in San Jose.
The incident unfolded around in the area of N. Bascome and Bel Air avenues.
Deputies responded to the scene around 10:49 a.m. where they encountered the woman and tried to deescalute the situation.
"Crisis Negotiation Team is currently in communication with the subject," the sheriff's office tweeted at 11:27 a.m.
At some point the armed woman reportedly fired her weapon at responding deputies.