Woman fatally shot by Pacifica police during confrontation

A woman was fatally shot by Pacifica police officers during a confrontation Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the number of officers involved.

The Pacifica Police Department said at 8:40 a.m. that a police investigation was ongoing on Francisco Boulevard, between Clarendon and Lakeside.

Video from the scene showed a white Ford Escape UV with bullets in the driver's side door and a forensic truck nearby.

Further information was not immediately available.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.