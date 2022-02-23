Woman fatally struck by bus in San Jose after she was denied boarding for not wearing mask

article

A woman on Monday died from injuries she sustained after falling and then being run over by a bus she was trying to catch in San Jose. This was after the woman was denied boarding because she was not wearing a face mask.

San Jose police investigators said the victim was waiting at a bus stop in the area of Senter Road on Feb. 9 at around 5:53 p.m. A bus pulled up, but the driver would not let the woman board as she was not wearing a face mask, which is required on public transportation in Santa Clara County, authorities said.

As the bus pulled away from the curb, the waiting passenger somehow tripped and fell to the ground. Investigators said it's still unclear how the woman tripped and fell. As the bus pulled away, the vehicle's back tires ran over the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but died from her injuries almost two weeks later.

Authorities said the bus driver cooperated with the investigation.

This is San Jose's 16th fatal collision and 17th victim of 2022. It's also the 9th pedestrian death of the year.

Advertisement

The woman's identity will be released after her next of kin is notified.