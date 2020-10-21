Woman hospitalized after being struck by gunfire in Berkeley

article

Berkeley police responding to reports of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Prince Street found a woman in a vehicle who had been struck by gunfire, a spokesman said.

The Berkeley Fire Department took the woman to an area hospital and her condition is unknown.

Prince Street will remain closed between King Street and Harper

Street will remain closed while officers investigate, police said. The closed portion is near Malcolm X Elementary School, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the

Berkeley police Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.