Woman in custody on suspicion of DUI, manslaughter after 5-year-old girl dies in Martinez

The California Highway Patrol has arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI following a deadly crash in Martinez that killed a 5-year-old girl and injured an 11-year-old.

Jail records show Shakela Janey Dominick is in custody but not yet charged in Sunday's crash when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree on westbound State Route 4, just west of Morello Avenue.

In a GoFundMe, organizer Lakeysha Johnson identified the 5-year-old as De'arri Shula.

Johnson wrote that the little girl was full of life and energy.

"She would walk in the room and light the room up," Johnson said.

Johnson did not respond for requests for an interview.

The DA's Office said Dominick could be charged Wednesday or Thursday.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.