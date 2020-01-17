Woman killed in hit-and-run, Oakland police searching for suspect vehicle

article

A woman was killed Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, police said.

Oakland Police Department say they received a call at 3:22 p.m. about a juvenile who was struck by a vehicle at the 1800 block of 98th Ave. near Elmhurst United Middle School.

Police later said the victim was an adult female and a member of the school community. The victim died at the scene.

Police are searching for the vehicle, which they say fled. The car is described as a newer model Nissan Maxima with damage to the passenger side.

KTVU has a reporter at the scene gathering the latest details.

This is a developing story.