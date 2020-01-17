Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in hit-and-run, Oakland police searching for suspect vehicle

By and KTVU staff
Oakland
Police are searching for a suspect vehicle in a hit and run in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was killed Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, police said.

Oakland Police Department say they received a call at 3:22 p.m. about a juvenile who was struck by a vehicle at the 1800 block of 98th Ave. near Elmhurst United Middle School.

Police later said the victim was an adult female and a member of the school community. The victim died at the scene. 

Police are searching for the vehicle, which they say fled. The car is described as a newer model Nissan Maxima with damage to the passenger side. 

