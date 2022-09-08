Woman killed with 'stabbing instrument' on San Carlos street

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in San Carlos after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime Thursday.

Authorities said the unnamed suspect stabbed a woman to death with some type of "instrument" in the middle of the street.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, but the nature of their relationship is not yet known.

A woman was killed on a San Carlos street by a man she knew, police said on Sept. 8, 2022.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue.

The San Mateo Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area."

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.