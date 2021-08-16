Woman screams for help in van last seen in Santa Clarita area

Shocking video showed a woman screaming for help inside a van last seen in the Santa Clarita area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call of a suspicious incident during the evening hours of Thursday, August 12 near the intersection of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive in Newhall.

A cell phone video shot by a witness and shared by LASD showed a van parked outside a home. In the graphic video, a woman could be heard screaming for help before the suspect vehicle drove off from the scene.

Now, LASD is asking for the public's help in locating the suspicious van and the people who were inside the vehicle. Although the witness who shot the video claims the people in the van were abducting the woman, officials did not explicitly call the incident a kidnapping attempt, let alone a kidnapping incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 661-799-5805.