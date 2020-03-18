Woman shares story of dad’s COVID-19 death to emphasize importance of social distance

Every day the number of people who die from the coronavirus has risen. Behind each of those numbers is not just the face of the dead, but the families they leave behind.

"He was loveable, he was kind, anybody that he met on the street while he was working he would shake their hand," said Stacey Silva.

She shared fond memories with KTVU of her father, Gary Young, who passed away on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19

Young, 66, who passed away just months from his birthday is one of the latest victims in the virus in Santa Clara County, which continues to have the most cases in the State of California.

"You sit at home, you watch the news and it feels so far away until it reaches so close to home," said Silva. "I wanted to reach out and tell his story because this is not a joke people."

Silva, who has now found herself in the unenviable position of not just watching the problems that the coronavirus caused to living in the fallout with the death of her father.

The Gilroy resident said that her journey began on March 3rd when her father took a trip to the emergency room to seek treatment for migraine and cough but was sent home.

Two days later, Young went to his personal doctor to seek treatment for the symptoms but was told to go back to the E.R.

Five days later, he admitted to a hospital in Gilroy where he was put on a ventilator because he couldn’t breathe on his own before he passed away days later.

Silva believes that the medical professionals who tended to her father could have done more to save his life.

"I will say this (that) I wish they did more, I really did. I wish he wouldn’t have been sent home because two days…two days could have meant my dad still being here," Silva told KTVU.

Amid her grief, Silva said she wants to bring attention to the activities that surround the virus in recognition of those dealing with the infection and those who’ve already passed away.

"Take this seriously. Stop joking about it on social media. It’s not a joke. It really isn’t," she said. "I want everyone to seriously put a face...look at my dad’s face. He was too young to die. He didn’t have to die."

Silva said she isn’t sure how her father contracted the coronavirus but surmises that her father contracted the disease because he liked to shake hands.

Since she lived with her father, she told us that she and her family have been placed in quarantine for 14-days, but that health officials have not issued a test because there are no symptoms.

