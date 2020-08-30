Woodward fire at Point Reyes at 50 percent containment

article

Containment of the Woodward fire at Point Reyes National Seashore in western Marin County is now at 50 percent, officials said Sunday morning.

The marine layer has limited the intensity of the fire, but has also trapped smoke that limits the ability to use aircraft and perform burnout operations officials said.

The fire, which was caused by lightning and started Aug. 18, has burned about 3,100 acres.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office has lifted a portion of the evacuation warning for Bolinas and the surrounding area, but other warnings and orders remain in effect.

Point Reyes National Seashore remains closed to the public until further notice and coastal roadways are restricted to local traffic.