A worker was burned after coming into contact with an electrical transmission line in San Jose on Friday, the city's fire department said.

The incident triggered a rescue effort to get the injured worker and an unharmed colleague out of a bucket lift that was 40 feet above the ground.

Before firefighters could rescue the two men, the fire department had to wait until the electricity was secured and the equipment was properly grounded.

Officials said the burned worker was "alive and conscious."

It's unclear what type of work they were performing, but both were rescued before 2:30 p.m.

The apparent accident happened near Zanker Road and Vilaggio Street, the fire department said.Drivers are asked to avoid the area.