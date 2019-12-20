Young student at San Rafael private school dies after fence falls on him

A 6-year-old boy died Thursday after a large, rolling chain link fence came out of its track and fell on him at a private school in San Rafael, the San Rafael Police Department said.

San Rafael police and fire departments responded around 12:20 p.m. to a request for medical aid at the Mark Day elementary and middle school at 39 Trellis Drive, police Lt. Dan Fink said.

The fence, which contains a gate and must be moved manually, came out of its track in a blacktop area of the school and fell.

The boy was taken to Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, where he died, Fink said. In a letter to parents Thursday, Head of School Joe Harvey said staff members witnessed the accident and immediately called 911 and did their best to provide care for the boy.

The school was open Friday but the morning assembly was canceled and counselors will be available for students who need extra support, Harvey said.

"Please use your judgment about whether your child should attend school tomorrow," Harvey said in Thursday's letter.

The school is working with authorities to investigate the incident and the area where it occurred is closed off, Harvey said.

Sophie Shulman, Director of Communications for the school, said in a statement that the accident happened in front of students, faculty, and staff.

"The death of someone so young is devastating to all of us, and even more so under these circumstances and at this time of year when we are surrounded by celebrations while we mourn. All of us at Mark Day School express our deepest sympathies to his family, classmates and friends," Harvey