Young woman fights off attacker with Mace at BART Coliseum station

A young woman fought off her attacker in an elevator at the Oakland Coliseum BART station as she was heading east from San Francisco.

Alohi Alesana said the man was playing loud music and threatening other passengers on Thursday evening. When she got off the train at the Coliseum station with her mother and sister, the man followed them and attacked them inside an elevator.

"Some crazy guy was provoking us,” she said. “And next thing I know, I had to defend myself. We were fighting in the elevator. He took out his knife and was trying to stab me so I Maced him. I put him down so he wouldn't hurt any of us."

BART police said she suffered a minor stab wound during the melee. She showed the scabs and scratches on her arms.

At this point, there's no word of any arrests, or charges, in this case.