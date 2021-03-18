Youngest students at Dublin Unified head to class in person

The very youngest students in another East Bay school district head back to school in person on Thursday: Preschoolers and kindergarteners in Dublin will be setting foot on their elementary school campuses, in most cases, for the first time in their young lives.

"It's going to be delightful to have staff and students back on campus, and the energy that brings," Dublin Unified School District Supt. Daniel R. Moirao said, of the part-time, hybrid classes.

That hybrid schedule is two hours a day of in-person instruction, four days a week.

Next Monday, 1st through 3rd graders will return to class, followed by grades 4 and 5 by the end of next week.

The target day to reopen 6th through 12th grades is March 29, but an agreement has not been finalized yet.

Because of a CDC guideline that recommends six feet of space between students, a recent study in Massachusetts public schools showed no problems or COVID outbreaks with just three feet, lowering that requirement would allow more middle and high schools in California to reopen.

Advertisement

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond spoke about the challenges in bringing older, secondary students back to campus.

"If there's new research that shows it'll be safe to go beyond or reduce six feet, then that should be considered," he said. "If there's research that shows that it's safe. We want to continue to follow the CDC, and my understanding is that the CDC is discussing the possibility of a change."

At Dublin Unified, families were given the option to remain with distance learning for the rest of the year.