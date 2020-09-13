Air quality could scrap 49ers' season opener

It’s the day San Francisco 49ers fans have been waiting for since last year’s Super Bowl: the home opener at Levi’s Stadium. But with bad air quality, there’s a chance the game could be canceled.

Poor air has pummeled the Bay Area for days, putting the green light in question for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals in front of a fan-less stadium.

An NFL spokesperson told KTVU the game is on the schedule and they’re monitoring conditions. Essentially, it all comes down to the safety of the players and staff. Experts say to limit time outside and to avoid exercise, so playing football with air this bad could be dangerous.

“My understanding is, if it gets to 200, that’s when the NFL will start really discussing what to do with the game,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

On a scale of 0 to 500, the air quality in Santa Clara around 9:30 a.m was at 171, according to Air Now. That’s said to be unhealthy for everyone.

The forecasted AQI for the day keeps Santa Clara just under the 200 threshold, but of course, wildfire smoke is unpredictable, so that could change.

According to ESPN, the decision to move or postpone a game can happen right up until kick-off, which is scheduled for 1:25 p.m.

If the game goes according to plan, you can watch on KTVU.