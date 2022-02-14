John Madden memorial: watch service for ex-Oakland Raiders coach live

article

A public memorial service will be held for John Madden, the legendary former Oakland Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, on Monday, February 14 in Oakland.

Watch the full service live here from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

It's being held at the RingCentral Coliseum and has been organized by Madden's family.

The event is expected to attract many who were on teams with Madden or worked with him in broadcasting, such as former Raiders player and coach Art Shell and sportscaster Lesley Visser.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Madden, a native of Daly City, died in December at his home in Pleasanton. He was 85.

His son Mike Madden spoke to KTVU about the outpouring of support he's received recently as people reminisced about his father.

"Everybody's got a story got a connection," Mike Madden said. "He was so generous to so many. It's been overwhelming, just the sentiments that have come back to me in the last couple of days."

