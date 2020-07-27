Marlins home opener postponed as 12 players, 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19

article

Twelve Miami players and two members of the coaching staff have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in Philadelphia, prompting the MLB to postpone their Monday night game.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team's home opener has been postponed as the team remains in Philadelphia to undergo testing with those who tested positive under quarantine.

The number of total cases in the clubhouse in recent days is now at least 14.

The Phillies are scheduled to play the New York Yankees at Citizen's Bank Park Monday night.

The Athletic's Matt Gelb reports the Phillies are quarantining their visiting clubhouse staff after the Marlins visit over the weekend. The Yankees brought their own clubhouse staff to Philadelphia.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Marlins' precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team’s health issues before Sunday’s game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

“That was never our mentality,” Rojas said. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”

Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health.”

The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19. Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins’ health issues were related to the Atlanta stop.

Miami is a hot spot for the pandemic, but on Sunday, Mattingly said he feels safer there.

“You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home," he said. "It’s a lot scarier on the road.”

