MLB suspends Dodgers' Joe Kelly for 8 games after throwing pitches at Astros players

The MLB has suspended Dodgers’ pitcher Joe Kelly on Wednesday after throwing high-and-tight pitches and taunting Houston Astros players during Tuesday night’s game.

FOX 11's Liz Habib weighed in on Twitter asking fans for their reaction to the suspension:

The suspension is for eight games. Kelly is appealing the suspension.

Sports media personality Jomboy breaks down the events of the game on his Twitter post (WARNING: commentary contains graphic language):

Dodger Manager Dave Roberts also received a suspension of one game. According to the Dodgers, Roberts will serve his suspension Wednesday night, and Bob Geren will serve as manager.

