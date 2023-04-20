Oakland A's Oakland's last major league team of any sport

With the Oakland A's having purchased land in Las Vegas for a new ballpark, and with the Raiders and Warriors gone, Oakland, with no major sports teams left, becomes a ‘minor league’ city.

KTVU asked Mayor Sheng Thao about this happening on her watch. "People can say, 'on my watch, X. Y.Z'. However, I'm not selling out the city of Oakland," Thao said.

City Councilman Dan Kalb backed her up. "The things I want to say you can't print, and you can't put on the air," said Kalb.

The mayor lays all the blame on the A's and says the team acted in bad faith. It has been what it looks like from the outside, that they've always wanted to leave the city of Oakland. Oakland is not interested in being used as leverage with the A's negotiations with Las Vegas. We will not continue discussions under these circumstances. Oakland will not be bullied," said Mayor Thao.

On Sirius XM, A's President Dave Kaval had this view of moving to Las Vegas, "I think there's a lot of excitement around it. There's obviously some sadness and, you know, disappointment that we weren't able to put it together in Oakland. But. we made on hell of an effort," Kaval said.

So, the Port ballpark, residential and retail deal appears to be dead. That doesn't mean that we leave the land empty. This is an opportunity for the City of Oakland and all of our options are open. "So, you know, where one or two or three doors are shut, other doors open up, so we have to move forward and look for those opportunities," said Alameda County of Supervisors President Nate Miley.

But, with serious resistance from Port power groups and advocates that want the Port to remain a port as well as developers resistant to too much so-called affordable housing, what opportunities are there really?

"Legally, it's been challenged about building on Howard Terminal and, again, we succeeded in that debate. And so, we can move forward and build on Howard Terminal," said Thao.

Major League Football, a start-up pro football team, on Wednesday, scheduled, then canceled an announcement of a new Oakland team.

