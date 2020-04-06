This day in sports: April 5

Normally on this day we are celebrating the start of the baseball season. But with the season on hold, we’d like to take you back to this day in 1999, when the A’s opened the season against the New York Yankees.

Powered by a Tony Phillips 2-run homer the A’s beat the defending Wolrd Series Champs, 5-3.

Also on this day in 2004, Barry Bonds smacked a 3-run homer as the Giants opened the season in Houston with a 5-4 win.

On this day three years ago, Stephen Curry hit on 8-of-12 3-pointers to light up the Phoenix Suns for 42 points.

And on April 5, 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time NBA scoring record.

Joe Fonzi takes us back on this day in sports history!