Warriors acquire Chris Paul in blockbuster deal: report

The NBA offseason isn't even two weeks old, yet the stove is burning hot.

There was a blockbuster trade agreed upon Thursday that will send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.

In return, the 2022 NBA Champions will send Jordan Poole and future draft picks to Washington.

Along with Poole, Golden State will be sending a 2030 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and Ryan Rollins.

Poole infamously got into an altercation with Draymond Green during Warriors training camp before the season started, which Green admitted played a role into their early exit from the playoffs this past season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I absolutely think [it played a role], because I still think the fact of the matter is it's going to be hard – I don't really think anyone could beat us," Green said in an interview with ESPN after they were eliminated. "I know we just lost. I'm not taking anything away from the Los Angeles Lakers. They're competing at a high level, they're a good team."

"We would still be playing," he said. "I'm aware that Jordan struggled a little bit at times this year, I get that, and had I not done that, the relationship we had, I could have been there for him. I could have carried him through that. [I] wasn't necessarily able to do that once everything happened."

"There was some of that that was lost this year, for sure. There's no hiding from it," head coach Steve Kerr said. "The incident with Draymond and Jordan at the beginning of the year played a role in that. It's hard for that not to impact a team."

Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game in his 18th NBA season. He still awaits a coveted NBA championship, but even after leaving a perennial contender in the Suns with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, he lands with another in the Warriors with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

As for Poole, it seems like he now goes from a contender to a team in a rebuild – the Wizards lost their best player in the aforementioned Beal and also have reportedly sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics.