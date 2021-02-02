Tahoe-area man rescued after spending a week stranded in snow
A Tahoe-area man was rescued after spending a week stranded in his vehicle in heavy snow in mountainous, back country terrain.
More mass vaccination sites opening around Bay Area
The Moscone Center is to open for appointments on Friday, and when it does, it will be the city's largest mass vaccination site. San Francisco already has two others; one in the Bayview, the other at City College.
Thieves pilfer from Cliff House as officials say new restaurant may take over landmark
U.S. Park Police are searching for two thieves who broke into the Cliff House site and stole historic memorabilia.
Oakland Zoo’s latest reopening a sign of hope and normalcy
The Oakland Zoo, closed twice since the pandemic, reopened Wednesday for the second time.
Mass vaccination sites coming to Oakland Coliseum and LA
Preparations and buildout of these two locations are now underway and the sites are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning Feb. 16.
City of San Francisco sues its own school district to force classrooms to open
San Francisco becomes the first in the state — and possibly the entire country — to sue its own school district to force classroom doors open.
As COVID cases drop, California gives go-ahead for more public schools to reopen
Specifically, this means that there are schools now planning to reopen in the coming weeks in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, San Mateo and Marin counties.
Santa Rosa church leader arrested in connection with child sex assault
Twelve felony charges were swiftly filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney, ranging from lewd acts with a child to sodomy and aggravated sexual assault. Bail has been set at $3 million.
Homicides and gun violence surge in Bay Area and nation amid coronavirus pandemic
The Bay Area and nation saw a stunning uptick in homicides and gun violence that experts believe is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.