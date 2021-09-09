Red flag warning in place for North, East Bay due to possible lightning strikes

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Thursday for the North Bay and East Bay mountains, hills, and valleys because of a slight chance of thunderstorms that could bring wildfire-sparking lightning.

The weather service said the main concern is lightning strikes in extremely dry vegetation. The thunderstorms might start over Napa and Sonoma counties before moving into the East Bay overnight.

Keep up with current conditions by downloading the KTVU weather app.

There may be some precipitation associated with the thunderstorm, but it would not be enough to extinguish any fires started by lightning due to the extremely dry vegetation in the region, weather service officials said.

The weather service emphasized that the system "is not currently anticipated to be a repeat of the August 2020 dry lightning event" that caused devastating wildfires throughout the Bay Area.

Advertisement

The red flag warning is set to last from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.