<div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422466168" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Google adds a side panel, shopping info to desktop image search addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/business/google-adds-a-side-panel-shopping-info-to-desktop-image-search" addthis:title="Google adds a side panel, shopping info to desktop image search"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422466168.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422466168");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422466168-422467444"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Google revamped its image search page Tuesday, adding shopping information along with a new side-panel interface. Screenshot: Sriram Sharma.&nbsp;&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Google revamped its image search page Tuesday, adding shopping information along with a new side-panel interface. Screenshot: Sriram Sharma. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422466168-422467444" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Google-image-search_1565119015918_7576176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Google revamped its image search page Tuesday, adding shopping information along with a new side-panel interface. By Sriram Sharma, KTVU
Posted Aug 06 2019 12:09PM PDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 12:45PM PDT (KTVU)</strong> - Google made a few tweaks to its desktop version of the image search page Tuesday, adding a side-panel that allows the user continue to scroll on two separate tabs. </p><p>"Starting today, when you select an image, it appears in a side panel on the page, next to the search results." said Mike Repass, Product manager, Google Images, sharing his thought process behind the redesign in <a href="https://www.blog.google/products/search/pick-idea-and-make-it-happen-google-images/" target="_blank">a blog post</a>. "Importantly, it stays there as you scroll, letting you easily compare images with others on the page. Do this as many times as you want without losing track of what you looked at; just hit the back button to bring up the last image you clicked on."</p><p>The search giant has also added shopping info to product searches, with details such as brand, price, availability and reviews showing up, along with a short caption displayed under the image. Google has shared a <a href="https://developers.google.com/search/docs/data-types/product" target="_blank">resource to</a> help developers make this information appear. </p><p>Google holds a commanding share of the search market - 92.19 percent of all web searches, according to a July chart on global search engine marketshare <a href="http://gs.statcounter.com/search-engine-market-share" target="_blank">by Statcounter</a>. Only Bing, Yahoo, and Duck Duck Go have a market share greater than half a percent, apart from China's Baidu and Russia's Yandex. </p><p>Google said it would try to make its shipments 100 percent carbon neutral by 2020, and use 100 percent recycled materials for its Made by Google line-up of products by 2022, <a href="https://blog.google/outreach-initiatives/sustainability/hardware-sustainability-commitments/" target="_blank">in a post</a> published Monday outlining its hardware and services sustainability commitments. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Business" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405572" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Business Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/walgreens-to-shut-200-us-stores" title="Walgreens to shut 200 U.S. stores" data-articleId="422595053" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556044168837_7146335_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556044168837_7146335_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556044168837_7146335_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556044168837_7146335_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/23/GETTY_walgreens_042319_1556044168837_7146335_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walgreens to shut 200 U.S. stores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:05AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 05:46AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.</p><p>The company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday the closings are part of its previously announced plan to trim costs by $1.5 billion in a few years. In May, the company announced plans to close 200 stores in the United Kingdom.</p><p>The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide. In June it reported a 24% decline in quarterly net income and predicted that annual earnings would be roughly flat with the prior year. Walgreens has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/san-francisco-county-hardest-hit-by-congestion-from-ride-hailing-study-conducted-by-uber-lyft-find" title="San Francisco County hardest hit by congestion from ride-hailing, study conducted by Uber, Lyft find" data-articleId="422511413" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/04/GETTY%20Uber%20Lyft%20logos%20100418_1538692182108.jpg_6159857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/04/GETTY%20Uber%20Lyft%20logos%20100418_1538692182108.jpg_6159857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/04/GETTY%20Uber%20Lyft%20logos%20100418_1538692182108.jpg_6159857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/04/GETTY%20Uber%20Lyft%20logos%20100418_1538692182108.jpg_6159857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/10/04/GETTY%20Uber%20Lyft%20logos%20100418_1538692182108.jpg_6159857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Lyft ride hailing vehicle moves through traffic in Manhattan on July 30, 2018 in New York City.&nbsp;(File photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco County hardest hit by congestion from ride-hailing, study conducted by Uber, Lyft find</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sriram Sharma, KTVU </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:05PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:14PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber are finally admitting that their services lead to an increase in city-traffic congestion, in a research report published Monday by transportation consultancy Fehr & Peers. </p><p>The report, sponsored by Uber and Lyft compared the VMT (vehicle miles traveled) share of private vehicles and TNCs (Transportation Network Company), industry speak for ride-hailing companies like Lyft and Uber in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. While TNC’s share ranged from 1-3 percent at the metropolitan area level, at the core county level, or the city center, its share ranged between 2-13 percent. Uber and Lyft make up as much as 13.4 percent of all vehicle miles in San Francisco County, the highest in the six regions examined. TNCs accounted for a significant amount of VMTs in the core urban areas of Boston (8 percent) and Washington, DC (7.2 percent).</p><p>The research marks a U-turn from their previous position that they reduce congestion through features like ride-sharing. Both Uber and Lyft published blog posts to provide context and deflect criticism. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/health/guacamole-more-like-squashamole-restaurants-serve-fake-alternative-as-avocado-prices-soar" title="Guacamole? More like ‘squashamole' — Restaurants serve ‘fake' alternative as avocado prices soar" data-articleId="422597752" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Surging_avocado_prices_caused_some_resta_0_7576758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Surging_avocado_prices_caused_some_resta_0_7576758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Surging_avocado_prices_caused_some_resta_0_7576758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Surging_avocado_prices_caused_some_resta_0_7576758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Surging_avocado_prices_caused_some_resta_0_7576758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some restaurant owners are using a small, zucchini-like squash referred to as a "calabicita" in place of avocados in guacamole to keep prices down." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Guacamole? More like ‘squashamole' — Restaurants serve ‘fake' alternative as avocado prices soar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 01:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:18AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A surge in avocado prices has forced some restaurant owners to turn to creative alternatives to traditional guacamole — most notably, “squashamole” made from a zucchini-like squash.</p><p>"This really does hurt," the Mexico City food and entertainment magazine Chilango said in a story about the "fake guacamole" recipes circulating on social media.</p><p>In truth, similar recipes have been circulating for years — a blended emulsion of tomatillo, zucchini, oil and chile — but they have gained greater visibility with the rise of avocado prices over the past month.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="California’s only wild wolf pack, known as the Lassen Pack, had three pups in April. The animals usually roam in Lassen and Plumas counties. They were filmed on June 18, 2019 (Photo: California Department of Fish and Wildlife)" title="TZ1_CA WOLF PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="9a LIVERMORE HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_20190807054200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>For the 1st time in 100 years, there is no incumbent DA running in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sf-mayor-unveils-new-muni-platform-near-chase-center-the-most-transit-friendly-arena-in-the-nba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_20190807124310"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF mayor unveils new Muni platform near Chase Center, the most 'transit-friendly' arena in the NBA</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3966"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-today-headquarters-evacuated-amid-reports-of-man-with-weapon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;Lobby&#x20;of&#x20;Gannett&#x20;Corp&#x2e;&#x20;headquarters&#x20;in&#x20;McLean&#x2c;&#x20;VA&#x20;on&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;15&#x20;&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;MacMillan&#x20;&#x29;&#x0a;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>USA Today headquarters evacuated amid reports of man with weapon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wildfire-prevention-adds-new-twist-on-national-night-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/New_twist_to_National_Night_Out_0_7577830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildfire prevention adds new twist on National Night Out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;only&#x20;wild&#x20;wolf&#x20;pack&#x2c;&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;Lassen&#x20;Pack&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;three&#x20;pups&#x20;in&#x20;April&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;animals&#x20;usually&#x20;roam&#x20;in&#x20;Lassen&#x20;and&#x20;Plumas&#x20;counties&#x2e;&#x20;They&#x20;were&#x20;filmed&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;California&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Fish&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>For the 1st time in 100 years, there is no incumbent DA running in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 