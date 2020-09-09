EDD blames data breach for fraud, announces investigation

The California Employment Development Department announced Thursday that they are taking new steps to stop fraud, after receiving reports from across the state from Californians who received strange deliveries of EDD unemployment benefit letters and debit cards addressed to other people.

California has distributed $77 billion in unemployment benefits and 12 million claims have been filed since March, which is more than any other state, indicating potential identity theft and fraud surrounding the state's Employment Development Dept.