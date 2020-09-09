White supremacist killed after shooting California deputy: sheriff
The suspect is a convicted felon with an outstanding felony warrant, a history of weapons charges and a member of a white supremacist gang
EDD's much needed technology overhaul possibly a pandemic silver lining
If you just found out you need to file for unemployment payments, you will have a two-week wait that the state says should actually speed up your payments.
Fraud arrests made over California’s unemployment benefits
Officers were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to the 1800 block of Solano Way in East Oakland after someone reported a shooting.
California EDD money keeps getting mailed to New York address
Unemployment letters, checks and debit cards from California's Employment Development Department have arrived in a New Yorker's mailbox, pointing to potential fraud at the EDD.
EDD blames data breach for fraud, announces investigation
The California Employment Development Department announced Thursday that they are taking new steps to stop fraud, after receiving reports from across the state from Californians who received strange deliveries of EDD unemployment benefit letters and debit cards addressed to other people.
EDD investigating fraud linked to pandemic unemployment money
California has distributed $77 billion in unemployment benefits and 12 million claims have been filed since March, which is more than any other state, indicating potential identity theft and fraud surrounding the state's Employment Development Dept.