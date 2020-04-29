Live
COVID-19
Money
Rent is due: Financial struggles concern landlords, tenants
US jobless claims soar past 30 million as 3.8 million more workers seek aid
US economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as coronavirus struck
At odds with the law, some Bay Area businesses reopen before COVID-19 restrictions lifted
No joke: Tupac Shakur needs unemployment benefits
Grim unemployment forecasts for the Bay Area as COVID-19 crisis continues
Small business loan program plagued by outages, delays as second wave of aid begins
Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks to $1.93
Personal Finance
5 types of mortgage loans for homebuyers: Which is best for you?
Debt-to-income ratio affects student loan refinancing — here’s how
Ready for a new credit card? Here's how you can find the best rewards
How a 403(b) is different from a 401(k) retirement plan
Do you need mortgage insurance?
Coronavirus sets student loan interest rates to historic lows — how to save money by refinancing
What are the closing costs for selling a home?
Credit card annual fees can unlock better benefits — here’s how it works
The Economy
Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks to $1.93
Coronavirus brews up big trouble for the craft brewery business
Small Business
Historic restaurant 7 Mile House reopens out of desperation
Coronavirus strains meat supply, but Bay Area has many butcher options
California salon owner plans to defy coronavirus closure orders
Businesses closed for Mother’s Day due to coronavirus regroup
COVID-19 & the Economy
Rent is due: Financial struggles concern landlords, tenants
Bay Area construction workers going back to jobs with new rules
Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines